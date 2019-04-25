{{featured_button_text}}
Helen Robinson

Helen Robinson

(1937-2019)

WATERLOO — Helen Robinson, 81, of Waterloo, died at home Saturday, April 20, of natural causes.

She was born Oct. 20, 1937, in Waterloo, daughter of Freeman Reed and Isabella Wood. She married Robert L. Robinson on June 10, 1961, in Waterloo.

Helen had been a secretary at Rath Packing Co. She was also a member of Club Les Dames.

Survived by: her husband; a daughter, Shelly Robinson of Waterloo; a son, Kyle R. Robinson of Waterloo; and two brothers James (Eula) Reed and Lee Dennis (Patricia) Reed, both of Waterloo.

Preceded in death by: her parents; three brothers, Cecil Reed, Charles Reed and Stanley Reed; and four sisters, Verna Mae Reed, Lee Evelyn Reed, Yvonne Reed Denton and Corena Reed Carter.

Services: 11 a.m. Friday, April 26, at Antioch Baptist Church, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. today, April 25, and for an hour before services Friday, all at the church. Sanders Funeral Service is assisting the family.

Memorials: may be directed to the family at 551 Warren Drive, where they will receive friends.

