WATERLOO — Helen Robinson, 81, of Waterloo, died at home Saturday, April 20, of natural causes.
She was born Oct. 20, 1937, in Waterloo, daughter of Freeman Reed and Isabella Wood. She married Robert L. Robinson on June 10, 1961, in Waterloo.
Helen had been a secretary at Rath Packing Co. She was also a member of Club Les Dames.
Survived by: her husband; a daughter, Shelly Robinson of Waterloo; a son, Kyle R. Robinson of Waterloo; and two brothers James (Eula) Reed and Lee Dennis (Patricia) Reed, both of Waterloo.
Preceded in death by: her parents; three brothers, Cecil Reed, Charles Reed and Stanley Reed; and five sisters, Verna Mae Reed, Lee Evelyn Reed, Yvonne Reed Denton, Corena Reed Carter and Olabelle Reed.
Services: 11 a.m. today, April 26, at Antioch Baptist Church, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Sanders Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Memorials: may be directed to the family at 551 Warren Drive, where they will receive friends.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.