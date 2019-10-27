Helen M. Reeves, 90, of Moline, Illinois, formerly of Waterloo, Iowa, died Friday, October 18, 2019 at the Genesis Medical Center in Silvis. Cremation has been accorded.
A private immediate family memorial service will be at Fippinger Funeral Home in Aledo. Memorials may be left to Quad City Animal Welfare Center and online condolences can be made at www.fippingerfuneralhome.com.
Helen was born October 1, 1929 in La Porte City, Iowa to Max and Rose Weisert Johannsen. She graduated from La Porte City, Iowa High School. She married Louis C. Reeves December 26, 1950 in Waterloo, Iowa. He died September 3, 2014.
You have free articles remaining.
She was a homemaker. Helen was a member of United Methodist Church in Waterloo, Iowa. She enjoyed bowling, crossword puzzles, volunteering and especially being with her family, grandkids and great-grandkids.
Survivors include twins, Brenda (Mike) Mack of Sherrard and Brad (Lori) Reeves of Benton Harbor, Michigan; 2 grandchildren, Jason (Nelly) Reeves of Franklin, Tennessee and Jessie (Jon) Gilmore of Burmingham, Alabama; two great grandchildren: Josie Rose and Isaac Jeffrey Gilmore; three nieces and one nephew.
Her parents; husband; and one brother and sister-in-law: Donald and Betty Johannsen and their daughter preceded her in death.
To plant a tree in memory of Helen Reeves as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.