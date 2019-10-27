{{featured_button_text}}
Helen Reeves

Helen Reeves

Helen M. Reeves, 90, of Moline, Illinois, formerly of Waterloo, Iowa, died Friday, October 18, 2019 at the Genesis Medical Center in Silvis. Cremation has been accorded.

A private immediate family memorial service will be at Fippinger Funeral Home in Aledo. Memorials may be left to Quad City Animal Welfare Center and online condolences can be made at www.fippingerfuneralhome.com.

Helen was born October 1, 1929 in La Porte City, Iowa to Max and Rose Weisert Johannsen. She graduated from La Porte City, Iowa High School. She married Louis C. Reeves December 26, 1950 in Waterloo, Iowa. He died September 3, 2014.

She was a homemaker. Helen was a member of United Methodist Church in Waterloo, Iowa. She enjoyed bowling, crossword puzzles, volunteering and especially being with her family, grandkids and great-grandkids.

Survivors include twins, Brenda (Mike) Mack of Sherrard and Brad (Lori) Reeves of Benton Harbor, Michigan; 2 grandchildren, Jason (Nelly) Reeves of Franklin, Tennessee and Jessie (Jon) Gilmore of Burmingham, Alabama; two great grandchildren: Josie Rose and Isaac Jeffrey Gilmore; three nieces and one nephew.

Her parents; husband; and one brother and sister-in-law: Donald and Betty Johannsen and their daughter preceded her in death.

To plant a tree in memory of Helen Reeves as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments