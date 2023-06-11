December 28, 1932-June 6, 2023
LA PORTE CITY-Helen R. Voelshow, 90, of La Porte City, died Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at UnityPoint Allen Hospital. She was born December 28, 1932, the daughter of Richard and Dora Caspersen Lorenzen.
Helen married Harold Voelschow May 18, 1952 in Waterloo. He preceded her in death on January 14, 2016. She worked in admissions at Schoitz and Covenant hospitals.
She was a member of the American Lutheran Church in La Porte City. Helen loved puzzles, reading, crossword puzzles, camping, playing bridge and spending time with her family. Helen and Harold traveled and wintered in Florida.
She is survived by two sons, Jeff (Cheryl) Voelschow and Terry Voelschow both of La Porte City; three daughters, Jodie Voelschow, of Oelwein, Lisa (Jay) McCool of La Porte City, and Rita (Gene) Kamback of Vinton; eleven grandchildren; and numerous great grandchildren.
Helen is preceded by her parents; husband, Harold; son Scott Voelshow, grandson, Curtis Foley; step great-grandson, Jake Wilson.
Funeral Service is 11:00 a.m., Monday, June 12, 2023 at the American Lutheran Church in La Porte City.
Visitation 1 hour prior to services at the Church.
Burial at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Waterloo.
Memorials may be directed to the American Lutheran Church or the American Cancer Society.
Locke at Tower Park is in charge of arrangements. Go to www.LockeFuneralServices.com for more details.
