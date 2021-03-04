April 3, 1935-March 1, 2021

WATERLOO-Helen R. Owens, 85, of Waterloo, died on Monday, March 1, 2021 at Ravenwood Specialty Care at Waterloo. She was born on April 3, 1935 in Allerton, the daughter of Sebert and Rosa Jennings Dykes.

Helen married Herbert R. Owens April 21, 1952 he preceded her April 24, 1982.

She enjoyed gardening, vegetables, and flowers, canning, cooking, especially making pies. She loved her family and dogs Sandy and Sadie.

Helen is survived by: daughter, Jackie Owens of Waterloo‚ Debbie (Ron) Ratchford of Elk Run Heights; sister, Gladys Pichelmann of Cedar Falls;

Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Herbert; infant grandson Russell Owens; brothers, Eldon and Jerry Dykes; and sister Rosalee Schwarz.

Services: 1:00 PM, Friday, March 5, 2021 at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel. Burial: Garden of Memories Cemetery.

Visitation: 12:00 ~ 1:00 PM, Friday, March 5, 2021.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association. Go to www.KearnsFuneralService.com for more.