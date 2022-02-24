September 4, 1925-February 19, 2022

Helen N. Walker, 96, passed away at home on February 19, 2022. Visitation will be held from 2-3:30 p.m., Sunday, February 27, 2022 at Iles Westover Chapel, 6337 Hickman Road, Des Moines, IA. A memorial service will follow beginning at 3:30 p.m. Interment will be at 9:30 a.m., Monday, February 28, 2022 at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery, near Van Meter, Iowa. For those unable to attend, the memorial service will be live streamed. A link will appear on Helen’s obituary, just prior to the service, at www.IlesCares.com, where you may also leave online condolences.

Helen Nadine Schmidt was born September 4, 1925, the daughter of Harry and Gertrude (Gunsalus) Schmidt in Tripoli, Iowa. She graduated from Tripoli High School in 1942 and married Paul Walker on October 11, 1942.

Helen traveled with Paul while he was training for the Army Air Corp and worked at the Rath Packing Company while he was serving in England. After Paul’s discharge from the military, they settled in Waterloo where she was primarily a homemaker but worked some as a waitress at the Tavern on the Green Bowling Alley, Electric Park Ballroom, and Sunnyside Country Club. In 1960, Helen and Paul purchased the Pastime Lounge in Eagle Grove and operated that business until 1984. They later managed various apartment units in Colorado and Des Moines. She loved playing Bingo, golf, and card games.

Helen is survived by her children, Charles (Marylou) Walker of Fort Dodge, Robert Walker of Johnston, Janice (Patrick) Coleman of Luverne, Minnesota, David (Nina) Walker of Eagle Grove, Pamela Walker of Johnston, 15 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and two sisters-in-law, Patricia Walker of Waterloo, and Doloris Schmidt of Tripoli. She was preceded in death by Paul in 2006, daughter Karen in 2010, her parents and siblings, Donald, Zatha, Dale, Naomi, Betty, Robert, Colleen, and Richard.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Wesley Life Hospice.