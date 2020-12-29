December 17, 1926-December 25, 2020
Helen N. Roche Tedore, 94, of New Aldaya Cedar Falls, died Friday, December 25, at her daughter’s home in Waterloo.
She was born December 17, 1926, in Imperial, MO, the daughter of James and Neoma O’Brien Cadwallader. She married Edward J. Roche on April 19, 1947, in St. Louis, MO and he preceded her in death on September 13, 1973. She married Stephen Tedore on March 2, 1984, in Waterloo and he preceded her in death on May 4, 2004.
Helen was a homemaker and employed as a waitress at Sunnyside Country Club and the Civic Center.
Survivors include: her children, Theresa (Marvin) Roche Cooper of Evansdale, Patrick Roche of Waterloo, Michael (Danna Wakefield) Roche of Sedona, AZ, James (Joyce) Roche of Waterloo, Thomas (Jenny Reedy) of Evansdale, Fr. Edward Roche of Robertsville, MO, David (Joanne) Roche of Waterloo, William (Yumiko) Roche of Waterloo, Rose (Monte) Phillips of Waverly, and Mary Roche of Waterloo; 19 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren; her brother-in-law, Charlie Boyer of Festus, MO; she is also survived by her Tedore step-children.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her son, John Roche, her granddaughter’s, Amalia Meyers and Patricia Roche; her great-grandson, Zachary Reuter; her daughter-in-law, Diane Wahto; her son-in-law, Joseph Lind; her sisters, Frances (Harry) Weir, Nina (Dalton) White, Rita (Thomas) Robart, Patricia (Bud) Meyer, and Ann Boyer.
Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, December 31, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Public visitation from 3—8 p.m. Wednesday, December 30, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street where there will be a 3 p.m. rosary and 7 p.m. vigil service. Due to restrictions, the visitation and mass will be limited to 50% capacity of the funeral home and church. Request anyone attending the visitation and mass to wear a face covering and observe social distancing. The mass will be live streamed. Livestream Links:
Memorials: may be directed to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church or Columbus High School.
Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.