December 17, 1926-December 25, 2020

Helen N. Roche Tedore, 94, of New Aldaya Cedar Falls, died Friday, December 25, at her daughter’s home in Waterloo.

She was born December 17, 1926, in Imperial, MO, the daughter of James and Neoma O’Brien Cadwallader. She married Edward J. Roche on April 19, 1947, in St. Louis, MO and he preceded her in death on September 13, 1973. She married Stephen Tedore on March 2, 1984, in Waterloo and he preceded her in death on May 4, 2004.

Helen was a homemaker and employed as a waitress at Sunnyside Country Club and the Civic Center.

Survivors include: her children, Theresa (Marvin) Roche Cooper of Evansdale, Patrick Roche of Waterloo, Michael (Danna Wakefield) Roche of Sedona, AZ, James (Joyce) Roche of Waterloo, Thomas (Jenny Reedy) of Evansdale, Fr. Edward Roche of Robertsville, MO, David (Joanne) Roche of Waterloo, William (Yumiko) Roche of Waterloo, Rose (Monte) Phillips of Waverly, and Mary Roche of Waterloo; 19 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren; her brother-in-law, Charlie Boyer of Festus, MO; she is also survived by her Tedore step-children.