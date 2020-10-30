November 14, 1935-October 28, 2020
WATERLOO—Helen Miller, 84, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, October 28, of natural causes at Rosewood Estates Assisted Living under the care of Friends at Home Nursing Staff and Cedar Valley Hospice.
She was born November 14, 1935 in Mallard, Iowa, the daughter of Herman and Helen “Nell” Duffy Miller. Despite her lifelong challenges, Helen lived independently and enjoyed keeping busy. She was first employed in the laundry at St. Francis Hospital on Independence Avenue and then in both the laundry and cafeteria at St. Francis/Covenant on Ninth Street, retiring in 1997 after 38 years.
Helen enjoyed playing cards and bingo and putting puzzles together when she wasn’t reading books. A lifelong member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Waterloo, Iowa, she was a loving sister, aunt and friend.
Survivors include: two sisters, Mary Miller of Bodfish, California and Alice Hicok of Waterloo, Iowa; a brother, Joseph (Maura) Miller of Blue Springs, Missouri; 10 nephews, two nieces, three great nephews and four great nieces.
She is preceded in death by: her parents; two brothers-in-law, Alan (Mary) Hensley and Earl (Alice) Hicok; a sister-in-law, Carol (Joseph) Miller and a great nephew, Sean Sedgwick
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 30, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. today at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, where there will be a 4 p.m. rosary. Visitation will continue at the church for an hour before services on Saturday. Those attending are requested to wear a face covering.
Memorials may be directed to the family or Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Condolences may be directed to www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
