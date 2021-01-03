 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Helen Marie Wentworth Fuller
0 entries

Helen Marie Wentworth Fuller

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Helen Marie Wentworth Fuller

May 17, 1933-December 21, 2020

Helen Marie Wentworth Fuller, 87, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Dec. 21, 2020. She passed away at New Aldaya Lifescapes in Cedar Falls.

Helen was born May 17, 1933, in Cresco, Iowa, to Lydia and Arthur Wentworth. She attended school in Cresco, graduating from Cresco High in 1951. She also graduated from business school at Hawkeye Community College in 1974.

She married Donald Fuller on Nov. 30, 1951. The family moved to Waterloo in 1954. Helen and Don later divorced. Helen was a homemaker and worked for Fuller’s Convenience Store, Family Circle DX and was a caregiver to many elderly.

She is survived by four daughters and one son, Diane Fuller, Carol (Jeff) Gelner and Cindy (Douglas) Hines all of Waterloo, Cathy Fuller of Decatur, Georgia, and Daryl Fuller of Goodyear, Arizona. She is also survived by five special grandchildren, Jeremy (Melanie) Kauten, Christy Kauten, Kelly (Jeff) Kessler, Matthew Champion and Melissa Champion. She also cherished five great-granddaughters, Tabby, Keely, and Carly Kauten, and Lydia and Violet Kessler. Helen is also survived by one brother, Roger Wentworth, and her twin sister, Hazel (Bill) Walker, both of Cresco.

Helen was proceeded in death by her parents, four sisters, Dorothy Slifka, Mary Walton, Eleanor Tupy, and Betty Farghum, two brothers, Floyd and Frank (Gene) Wentworth, two sisters-in-law, Lorrine and Alma Wentworth, brothers-in-law Danny Tupy, Elmer Farghum, and Bob Walton, and son-in-law Paul Scheuermann.

Helen was a member of Calvary Cathedral Church for many years. There she taught Children’s Church, Sunday School, Bible School and was a Youth Camp Counselor. She currently attended Crossroads Assembly of God.

Helen loved God and her family. She loved family holidays and seeing her great-granddaughters. She liked to garden, bake and sew, but most of all she loved attending activities at church. She will be greatly missed.

Due to COVID-19, a celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News