May 17, 1933-December 21, 2020
Helen Marie Wentworth Fuller, 87, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Dec. 21, 2020. She passed away at New Aldaya Lifescapes in Cedar Falls.
Helen was born May 17, 1933, in Cresco, Iowa, to Lydia and Arthur Wentworth. She attended school in Cresco, graduating from Cresco High in 1951. She also graduated from business school at Hawkeye Community College in 1974.
She married Donald Fuller on Nov. 30, 1951. The family moved to Waterloo in 1954. Helen and Don later divorced. Helen was a homemaker and worked for Fuller’s Convenience Store, Family Circle DX and was a caregiver to many elderly.
She is survived by four daughters and one son, Diane Fuller, Carol (Jeff) Gelner and Cindy (Douglas) Hines all of Waterloo, Cathy Fuller of Decatur, Georgia, and Daryl Fuller of Goodyear, Arizona. She is also survived by five special grandchildren, Jeremy (Melanie) Kauten, Christy Kauten, Kelly (Jeff) Kessler, Matthew Champion and Melissa Champion. She also cherished five great-granddaughters, Tabby, Keely, and Carly Kauten, and Lydia and Violet Kessler. Helen is also survived by one brother, Roger Wentworth, and her twin sister, Hazel (Bill) Walker, both of Cresco.
Helen was proceeded in death by her parents, four sisters, Dorothy Slifka, Mary Walton, Eleanor Tupy, and Betty Farghum, two brothers, Floyd and Frank (Gene) Wentworth, two sisters-in-law, Lorrine and Alma Wentworth, brothers-in-law Danny Tupy, Elmer Farghum, and Bob Walton, and son-in-law Paul Scheuermann.
Helen was a member of Calvary Cathedral Church for many years. There she taught Children’s Church, Sunday School, Bible School and was a Youth Camp Counselor. She currently attended Crossroads Assembly of God.
Helen loved God and her family. She loved family holidays and seeing her great-granddaughters. She liked to garden, bake and sew, but most of all she loved attending activities at church. She will be greatly missed.
Due to COVID-19, a celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.