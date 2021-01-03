May 17, 1933-December 21, 2020

Helen Marie Wentworth Fuller, 87, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Dec. 21, 2020. She passed away at New Aldaya Lifescapes in Cedar Falls.

Helen was born May 17, 1933, in Cresco, Iowa, to Lydia and Arthur Wentworth. She attended school in Cresco, graduating from Cresco High in 1951. She also graduated from business school at Hawkeye Community College in 1974.

She married Donald Fuller on Nov. 30, 1951. The family moved to Waterloo in 1954. Helen and Don later divorced. Helen was a homemaker and worked for Fuller’s Convenience Store, Family Circle DX and was a caregiver to many elderly.

She is survived by four daughters and one son, Diane Fuller, Carol (Jeff) Gelner and Cindy (Douglas) Hines all of Waterloo, Cathy Fuller of Decatur, Georgia, and Daryl Fuller of Goodyear, Arizona. She is also survived by five special grandchildren, Jeremy (Melanie) Kauten, Christy Kauten, Kelly (Jeff) Kessler, Matthew Champion and Melissa Champion. She also cherished five great-granddaughters, Tabby, Keely, and Carly Kauten, and Lydia and Violet Kessler. Helen is also survived by one brother, Roger Wentworth, and her twin sister, Hazel (Bill) Walker, both of Cresco.