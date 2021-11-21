November 4, 1919-November 7, 2021

WATERLOO-Helen Marie Weires Delagardelle, 102, died Sunday, November 7, at Northcrest Specialty Care in Waterloo.

She was born November 4, 1919, in Waterloo, the daughter of William and Marie Ryan Reupke. She married Herbert N. Weires on March 1, 1943 in Fort Ord, CA. and he preceded her in death on December 23, 1972. She married Willard Delagardelle on May 2, 1981 in Waterloo and he preceded her in death on March 30, 2009.

Helen graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1938 and was employed as a secretary with the Waterloo Police Department until her retirement in 1980.

Survivors include: her son, Jim (Sue) Weires of Ames; her step-sons, David Delagardelle of Ames and Bill (Diane) Delagardelle of San Diego, CA; her step daughters, Julie (David) Kessens of Williamsburg, Karen Helm of Waterloo, Lisa (Bob) Lamb of Waterloo, and Paula (Scott) Vandenbos of Panora; fifteen grandchildren, twenty-five great grandchildren and one great great grandchild; her sister, Joyce Siford of Fort Mohave, AZ; her step daughter-in-law, Julie Delagardelle of Waterloo; her brother-in-law, Bing Bassing of Mendota, IL.

Preceded in death by: her brother, Gordon (Janet) Reupke; her sister, Beverly Bassing; her step son, Fred Delagardelle; her step daughter-in-law, Mary Delagardelle; and a step son-in-law, Leonard Helm.

Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, November 24, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, in Gilbertville, with burial at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, in Waterloo. Public visitation from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, November 23, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, where there will be a 4 p.m. rosary. Visitation also one hour prior to services Wednesday at the church.

Memorials: may be directed to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church or the Bosco School System.

