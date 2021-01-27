La Porte City—Helen Marie Miller, 94, died Jan. 21, 2021, at LPC Specialty Care. Helen was born July 25, 1926 in Pontiac, MI to Steve (Stelios) and Mary Albert Reginos (Regizos). She graduated from West High in 1944. She married John S. Miller, Jr. on Sept. 7, 1946 in Orange Center. He preceded her Sept. 6, 2007. She worked at Black’s Dept. Store in Waterloo, then she and John farmed West of Orange Center and South of La Porte City. She was a member of the Mt. Auburn Methodist Church and Mt. Auburn American Legion Auxiliary. She volunteered as part of the Auxiliary at the Veterans Home in Marshalltown. She is survived by children, Mary (Rocky) Brown, Steve Miller, Lisa (Dennis) Sparks, all of La Porte City; 9 grandchildren Kelly (Doug) Uhlenhopp, Heather (Trent) Miller, Chris (Kate) Miller, Eric (Amy) Miller, Paul (Ally) Hoffman, Philip (Rina) Hoffman, Amanda (Ryan) Hollenbeck, Mackenzie (Micah) Monroe, Clayton Sparks; 16 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Preceded by her husband; daughters, JoAnn Miller, Gayle Miller, Sheryl McQueen; daughter-in-law, Pam Miller; and sister, Margaret Kauten. Private Family services will be held at the St. Paul UMC in LPC. Masks should be worn during the service. Burial in West view Cemetery. Memorials directed to Mt. Auburn American Legion Auxiliary, Mt. Auburn Methodist Church, or to the family. Go to www.kearnsfuneralservice.com for more.