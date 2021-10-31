March 15, 1938-October 28, 2021

BLAKESBURG-Helen Marie Lage, 83, formerly of Blakesburg and Grundy Center, died at 6:30 a.m. October 28, 2021 at MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center.

She was born March 15, 1938 in Grundy Center to Fred and Josephine Kramer Newton. Helen married Don Theodore Lage on February 15, 1958 and he preceded her in death on March 5, 2012.

A 1958 graduate of Grundy Center High School, growing up she trapped with her brother, Larry. She was a bookkeeper at the grain co-op in Dike and later at the grain co-op in Grundy Center. She sorted corn for Pioneer and helped her husband farm and run their sheep operation. Helen later raised and trained Border Collie dogs.

Helen attended various area Methodist and Presbyterian churches. She was a huge volunteer for ISU Extension program, 4-H and Master Gardeners. Helen was the State Sheep and Wool chairman and she taught horsemanship and riding lessons for many years. She loved to educate and entertain. Beyond family, horses were her passion and she enjoyed helping at rodeos.

Surviving are her children, David (Patty) Lage of Ankeny and Lori (Michael) Orman of Blakesburg; 3 grandchildren, Amanda (Mike) Geerdes, Amy (Nick) Nesbitt and Dally Orman; 4 great-grandchildren, Hayden and Addison Geerdes, Griffin and Aila Nesbitt; sister-in-law, Jean Newton of Grundy Center; brother-in-law, Russell (Donna) Lage of Grundy Center and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Larry Newton.

Visitation will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, October 31st at Reece Funeral Home in Ottumwa with the family present to greet friends from 2-4 p.m. Sunday.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, November 1st at Grundy Center United Methodist Church. For those unable to attend the service it may be viewed live on the Reece Funeral Home Facebook page. The family will greet friends from 9-10:30 a.m. Monday at the church. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery in Grundy Center.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.