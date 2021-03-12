DYSART-Helen Mae Wieben was born May 30, 1934 in Manchester, IA: the daughter of Arnold and Florence (Sawyer) Brandt. She started school in Colesburg, IA in March of 1941, then transferred to Geneseo Community School and graduated in May of 1953. Helen married Dennis Gayle Wieben February 19, 1955 at the Geneseo United Methodist Church; he preceded her in death on October 5, 2013. Together, they started farming on the Wieben Homestead Farm, five miles south of Dysart, moving to Dysart in 1992. Helen helped on the family farm and loved flowers and her large garden. Helen and Dennis enjoyed traveling the States, Europe, Australia, and South Africa. She decorated cakes for any occasion for 12 years and started a catering business for anniversaries, weddings, and Pioneer meals from 1984 to 1997. Helen served on the Zion Lutheran Church Council, helped with the junior high choir, taught Sunday School and was on many church committees. She helped organize the Dysart Historical Museum and spent hours filing items that were donated. She also tended to the rose bushes and the lawn. Helen served on the Dysart Park Board, where she was very instrumental in building a new gazebo, and started the gardens in the city park. Helen was a longtime active leader and member of the Dysart Women’s Club. She was named Woman of the Year in 2015. Dennis and Helen were named Citizens of the Year by the Lion’s Club as well, along with other honors. Most of all, she loved attending family events and school activities.