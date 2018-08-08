EVANSDALE — Helen M. Hansen, 89, of Evansdale, died Monday, Aug. 6, at La Porte City Specialty Care.
She was born Jan. 1, 1929, in Granville, daughter of Paul and Mary Ahles Richter. She married Alfred N. Hansen on Feb. 26, 1949, in Sheldon. He died July 13, 1986.
Helen was employed with Chamberlain Manufacturing Co. for 25 years, retiring in 1991.
Survivors include: five daughters, Audrey (Tom) Brunko and Shirley (Ray) Garris, both of Washburn, Debbie (Brian) Hogan of Waterloo, Janice Hansen of Evansdale and Amy (Bennie) Atkins of Raymond; two sons, Dennis (Cherie) Hansen of Mobile, Ala., and Lyle Hansen of Waterloo; 15 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren; a sister, Delores Benner of Henderson, Nev.; and numerous nieces and nephew.
Preceded in death by: two grandchildren; and four brothers, Lawrence, Melvin, Laverne and Leonard Richter.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 10, at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 9, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, where there will be a 4 p.m. Legion of Mary rosary and a 7 p.m. vigil service. Visitation will continue at the church for an hour before services Friday.
Memorials: may be directed to Queen of Peace Catholic Church or LaPorte City Specialty Care.
Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoff grarup.com.
Helen enjoyed playing bingo and going to see and gamble with her favorite sister, Dee, in Las Vegas. She was active embroidering kitchen towels, reading, working on puzzles and spending time with her family.
