Helen Bolt

(1927-2019)

REINBECK — Helen Marie Bolt, 92, of Reinbeck, died Wednesday, July 31, at Parkview Manor Nursing Home in Reinbeck.

She was born on Feb. 14, 1927, in rural Tama County to Albert and Lydia (Dielschneider) Dudolski. She married Maurice Richard Bolt on Sept. 10, 1947, in Reinbeck.

Helen graduated from Reinbeck High School in 1945. She and her husband farmed outside of Reinbeck. She worked as a clerk at the grocery store, working through the years as the store changed hands and names, for more than 50 years. Maurice and Helen later moved west of town, and then settled in town.

Helen was a member of the United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday School for a number of years and served on various committees. She also helped on the PTA for a time and was a member of the PEO.

Survived by: her sons, Dennis (Lora Pabst) Bolt of Reinbeck and Kerry (Jane) Bolt of Marion; grandchildren Damon and Parker (Annie) Bolt, Mackenzie (Kirk) Whipple and Keaton Bolt; and a great-granddaughter, Silvi Whipple.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; and brothers Mel, Ray, Robert, Elmer, Harold and Albert Jr.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5, at United Methodist Church, Reinbeck. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, at French-Hand Chapel, Reinbeck, and also for an hour before services Monday at the church.

Memorials: may be directed to the church.

Condolences may be made at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.

Helen tended to her gardens with passion and pride, canning the fruits and vegetables and making her infamous strawberry jam. She enjoyed her time spent vacationing and fishing in both Minnesota and Canada. Helen played cards with her friends and loved spending time with her grandchildren. She was also an avid birdwatcher.

