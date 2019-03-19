(1923-2019)
CRESCO — Helen Marguerite Bateman, 96, of Cresco, died Saturday, March 16, at Accura HealthCare in Cresco.
She was born March 6, 1923, in Davenport, daughter of Walter and Ida (Schorr) Lienhard. She married Walter Bateman in Hattiesburg, Miss., on March 27, 1945. He preceded her in death in 1996.
Helen served as the Howard County treasurer for more than 18 years. She was a member of the Altar and Rosary Society, VFW Ladies Auxiliary, Hospital Auxiliary and the Genealogy Society.
Survived by: her children, John Bateman of Cedar Rapids, David (Suzanne) Bateman of West Bend, Wis., Thomas (Mary) Bateman of Waterloo, Kathryn Bateman of Cresco and Steven (Cheryl) Bateman of Cedar Rapids; a daughter-in-law, Barbara Bateman of Newport, Wash.; a son-in-law, Bill Bruner of Rochester, Minn.; 15 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; her siblings, Madonna Davis of Bloomington, Minn., Donald (Arlene) Lienhard of Waterloo, Neil (Sarah) Lienhard of California, and Loren Lienhard of Cresco; and two sisters-in-law, Grace Lienhard of Johnston and Carol Lienhard of Cresco.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; a son, Paul Bateman; a daughter, Ruth Bruner; three brothers, Robert “Bob,” Travis and Gary Lienhard; a brother-in-law, James Davis; and a sister-in-law, Dolly Lienhard.
Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, March 23, at Notre Dame Catholic Church, with burial in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 22, at Hindt-Hudek Funeral Home, Cresco, and will continue at the church for one hour before services Saturday.
Condolences may be left at www.Hindtfuneralhomes.com.
Helen enjoyed bowling, volunteering, scrapbooking, writing letters, photography, flowers and researching family history.
