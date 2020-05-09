Helen L. Schumacher

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

(1920-2020)

SUMNER — Helen Louise Schumacher, 100, of Sumner, died Thursday, May 7, at the Hillcrest Home in Sumner.

She was born Feb. 2, 1920, on the family farm in rural Sumner, daughter of Otto and Amanda (Pries) Schumacher. Helen was educated in a one-room school. Helen spent her career in the kitchen at Community Memorial Hospital in Sumner. After retiring, she began babysitting for area families.

Survivors: two nephews, Steve (RaNae) Rosenow of Pleasant Hill and Robert Rosenow of Merkel, Texas; two great-nephews, Justin (Mandy) Rosenow of Urbandale, and Brian Rosenow of Elk Grove Village, Ill.; a great-niece, Jennifer Rosenow of Des Moines; three great-great-nieces, Asia Brewer, and Clementine and Poppy Rosenow; and close friends, Donna and Clarion Winzenburg.

Preceded in death by: a sister, Norma Rosenow Peterson; two brothers-in-law, Reuben Rosenow and George Peterson; and niece-in-law, Donna Rosenow.

Services: Gaveside services will be 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, May 12, at St. Paul’s U.C.C. Cemetery, rural Sumner. Private family viewing will be held at Becker-Milnes Funeral Home in Sumner.