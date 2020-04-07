Helen L. Burman

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1932-2020)

WAVERLY -- Helen Louise Burman, 87, of Waverly, died Monday, April 6, at home.

She was born Aug. 6, 1932, in Waterville, daughter of Helen (Hermanson) and Oscar Seele. Graduating in 1950 from Waverly High School, Helen moved to Waterloo, and in January 1952 became employed by Northwestern Bell Telephone Co., a job she held until retiring in 1992.

She married John Clark Burman on Oct. 22, 1954. Helen was a member of the Telephone Pioneers, Secret Pals group and Beta Sigma Phi.

Survivors: a son, John of New Smyrna Beach, Fla.; two daughters, Ann (Jim) Luebbers of Aplington and Sue (Dan) Demuth of Waverly; four grandchildren, Bailey (Anthony) Miller, Ella Luebbers, Dani (Jason) Hoerman and Drew (girlfriend Whitley) Demuth; two great-grandchildren, Anthony Miller II and Wren Hoerman; and a sister-in-law, IvaMae Roettjer of Seward, Neb.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband, John, on Sept. 29, 2000; a son, Mark, on July 27, 1983; three brothers, DeForest, Lyle and Les; and a sister, Dorothy Butler.