Helen L. Burman

(1932-2020)
WAVERLY -- Helen Louise Burman, 87, of Waverly, died Monday, April 6, at home.
She was born Aug. 6, 1932, in Waterville, daughter of Helen (Hermanson) and Oscar Seele. Graduating in 1950 from Waverly High School, Helen moved to Waterloo, and in January 1952 became employed by Northwestern Bell Telephone Co., a job she held until retiring in 1992.
She married John Clark Burman on Oct. 22, 1954. Helen was a member of the Telephone Pioneers, Secret Pals group and Beta Sigma Phi.
Survivors: a son, John of New Smyrna Beach, Fla.; two daughters, Ann (Jim) Luebbers of Aplington and Sue (Dan) Demuth of Waverly; four grandchildren, Bailey (Anthony) Miller, Ella Luebbers, Dani (Jason) Hoerman and Drew (girlfriend Whitley) Demuth; two great-grandchildren, Anthony Miller II and Wren Hoerman; and a sister-in-law, IvaMae Roettjer of Seward, Neb.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband, John, on Sept. 29, 2000; a son, Mark, on July 27, 1983; three brothers, DeForest, Lyle and Les; and a sister, Dorothy Butler.
Services: Due to the pandemic, the family will not be having a public service at this time. Private graveside services will be held at Andrews Cemetery, rural Waverly. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is in charge of arrangements, (319) 352-1187.
Memorials: to Andrews Cemetery (Waverly), Waverly Area Veterans Post or to the family.
Online condolences at www.kaisercorson.com.
She took pride in caring for her home, was a great cook and shared with her family and friends. She also enjoyed crocheting. Above all, she enjoyed the time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren.
