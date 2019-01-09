(1945-2019)
LINCOLN — Helen Kirby, 73, of Lincoln, died Saturday, Jan. 5, at the Mayo Clinic Hospital in Rochester, Minn.
She was born March 20, 1945, to Curtis and Wanita (Jones) Wood in Annapolis, Md. She married Alvertis “Pete” Kirby on March 30, 1930, in Milan, Ill.
She was educated in the Waterloo area. Helen was a homemaker. Later in life, she was employed as a clerk, assisting several businesses in the LaHarp, Ill., area.
Survived by: a daughter, Nancy (Bob) Heise of Gladbrook; a son, Curtis Kirby of Peoria, Ill.; two grandchildren, Rob (Lydia Hoenstein) Heise and Allen Heise; her dog, Freeway; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her husband; and a sister, Nancy Jones.
Memorial visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 11, at the Salem Church of Lincoln in Lincoln. Gladbrook Chapel of Anderson Funeral Homes is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be left at www.andersonfhs.com.
Helen enjoyed playing cards, especially pinochle. She was a member of a Yahtzee club. Helen loved ceramics and crafts. Most of all, she enjoyed time spent with family and friends.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.