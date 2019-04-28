Helen Keeth

(1933-2019)
EVANSDALE — Helen Louise Keeth, 86, of Evansdale, died Thursday, April 25, at Pinnacle Specialty Care of Cedar Falls.
She was born Feb. 19, 1933, in Iberia, Mo., daughter of Floyd and Ethel (Wooster) Keeth. She later moved to Iowa and attended West High School. After that, Helen attended barber school and received her insurance license. She married Clyde Wofford, and later divorced. Helen worked at a variety of jobs, including a barber at Bonnies Barber on Division Street, an insurance agent at John Hancock, and at Henry’s Hamburger on La Porte Road for 17 years. She went on to marry Gordon Kressin and later divorced.
Survivors: a son, Robbie (Marilyn) Kressin of Woden; three daughters, Darlene (Guy) Chamberlin of Waterloo, Joanne (Don) Kolar of Independence, and Lisa (Roger) Yeager of Evansdale; a sister, Mable Vogt of Evansdale; 11 grandchildren; an honorary grandson and two honorary granddaughters (Reints); 19 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-granddaughter.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her ex-husbands; a son, Dennis Kressin; a daughter, Deborah Zeien; two brothers, Winton and Oscar Keeth; a sister, Florence “Ruth” Rhoads; and a grandson, Brock Yeager.
Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 1, at Parrott and Wood Funeral Home, 965 Home Plaza, Waterloo, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, at the funeral home, and for an hour prior to services.
Memorials: to the family
Helen loved painting, crocheting, and fishing. She enjoyed going to the casino, playing the penny slots, and taking spontaneous trips. Most of all, Helen loved her family and tried to spend as much time as possible playing and caring for them.
