December 23, 1930-January 2, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Helen JoAnn Carlo, 91, of Cedar Falls, died Sunday, January 2 at Western Home’s Nation Cottage in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

She was born December 23, 1930, in Ottumwa, Iowa, the daughter of Arthur and Helen Swanson. JoAnn graduated from Ottumwa High School in 1948. She married Kenneth James Carlo on Nov 24th, 1950 at the First Lutheran Church of Ottumwa.

JoAnn started her working career as an operator for the Northwestern Bell Telephone Company in Ottumwa and eventually transferred to ATT in Chicago where she supervised long distance operations. In 1956 Ken and JoAnn returned to Dubuque, Iowa to raise a family. They soon moved to Dyersville, Iowa, then to New Castle, Indiana and then back to Ottumwa in the early 70’s for a few years before making the move to Cedar Falls.

For more than 50 years Ken and JoAnn made Cedar Falls their home and have been long standing members of Nazareth Lutheran Church. JoAnn also worked at the Cedar Falls Walmart from the time it first opened in 1984 until she retired over 20 years later.

When JoAnn wasn’t working, she enjoyed gardening, baking, making clothes, needlepoint, knitting and spending time with grandkids.

She is survived by her husband Kenneth of Cedar Falls; her sister Marilyn (Dean) Gossage, her sons, Michael (Lisa) Carlo and Timothy (Christine) Carlo; Six grandchildren, Megan (Erik) Arends, Justin (Samantha) Arends, Nicholas (Amanda) Carlo, Joshua (Megan) Carlo, John Carlo and Emily Carlo and three great-grand-children Landon, Logan, and Livia Arends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her brothers James and Roger Swanson, and daughter Janice Arends.

A memorial service for immediate family will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be directed to Nazareth Lutheran Church 7401 University Ave., Cedar Falls, Iowa 50613.