May 19, 2022
Helen (Jean) Thompson (96) died peacefully on May 19, 2022 surrounded by her loving family.
There will be a memorial service on June 9, 2022 at 1:30pm in the dining room of Windhaven, Western Home Communities. Pastor Mark Eggelston will officiate. Masks are required.
Jean graduated from East High School and received a BA and MA from the University of Northern Iowa.
Jean taught at Nelly Garvey Elementary School and throughout her life continued to receive calls and letters from past students. She was the Principal at Red Lake Indian Reservation in Bemidji, MN. and the Project Director for Home Start Program through the University of Northern Iowa. Jean volunteered to assist new immigrants while living in Mesa, was on the UNI Museum’s friends board as well as a member of Black Hawk Gem and Mineral Club. She was an avid collector of rocks, gems and fossils, Southwest art and artifacts and Russian nesting dolls. Her collections will be donated to the Waterloo Center for the Arts and the University of Iowa’s Paleontology Department.
Jean and husband Tom lived in Waterloo and Black Duck, Minnesota and after Tom’s death, Jean split her time between Lone Tree, Iowa and Mesa, Arizona, moving into the Western Home in Cedar Falls nine years ago.
Jean had twin daughters, Barbara L Gronen (William) and Jean L Gehring (Robert).
Jean is survived by: daughter, Jean Gehring, son-in-law Dr. William Gronen (Cammie Scully), grandchildren, Robert Gehring Jr (Jennifer), Mary Hintermeister (Scott), Melinda Gronen (Harold Rollins), James Gronen (Nina Forcier); great grandchildren, Alyssa Christian (Alex Dreesman), Mason Gronen, Ethan Schaefer, Gabriel Seidman, Gavin, Greta and Greer Hintermeister and special niece, Rene Hanlon (Bill).
Preceded her in death: her parents, Otto and Hylia Hoffer; husband, H.G. (Tom)Thompson; sister, Rosie O’Donell; and daughter, Barbara Gronen.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cedar Valley Hospice.
