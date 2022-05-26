Helen Jean Thompson

Jean taught at Nelly Garvey Elementary School and throughout her life continued to receive calls and letters from past students. She was the Principal at Red Lake Indian Reservation in Bemidji, MN. and the Project Director for Home Start Program through the University of Northern Iowa. Jean volunteered to assist new immigrants while living in Mesa, was on the UNI Museum’s friends board as well as a member of Black Hawk Gem and Mineral Club. She was an avid collector of rocks, gems and fossils, Southwest art and artifacts and Russian nesting dolls. Her collections will be donated to the Waterloo Center for the Arts and the University of Iowa’s Paleontology Department.