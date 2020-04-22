Helen I. Hannan

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CEDAR FALLS – Helen Irene Hannan, 89, of Western Home Communities- Stanard Family Assisted Living, died Tuesday, April 21.

She was born Sept. 8, 1930, in Lebanon, Ind., daughter of George Harold and Gertrude Christina (Heath) Couchman. She married William “Bill” Moore Hannan on Oct. 23, 1948. He died May 25, 1992.

Helen graduated from Lebanon Senior High School in 1948. She worked for Indiana Bell Telephone as a switchboard operator. After moving to Iowa, she provided child care and worked at the Cedar Falls Woolco store, and then the Cedar Falls Walmart, retiring in 2005. She was a member of Valley View Baptist Church and Waterloo First Baptist Church and then attended Stanard Family Assisted Living services in their chapel.

Survivors: a daughter, Linda (Bob) Kennedy of Cedar Falls; a son, William “Bill” Harold Hannan of Lebanon, Ind; five grandchildren, Brandy Cowell, Michelle Hannan (Chris) Poyner, Melody Hannan, Jill Thorpe, and William (Sha'la) Hannan; 11 great-grandchildren, Lane Schwickerath, Dylan Thorpe, Audrienne Kennedy, Autumn Hannan, Maddigan Hannan, Gavin Thorpe, Levi Hannan, Jaden Thorpe, Malcolm Hannan, Aveline Hannan, and Lochlan Hannan; a brother, Robert (Virginia) Couchman of Zephyrhills, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews.