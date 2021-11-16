February 12, 1933-November 14, 2021

WATERLOO-Helen Green, 88, of Waterloo, died Sunday, Nov. 14 at Ravenwood Specialty Care.

She was born Feb. 12, 1933 in Greene, Iowa, daughter of Earl and Clara Rowedder Ruffridge. She married Wayne Green Jan 5, 1953 in Waterloo. He died June 13, 1997.

Helen graduated from Greene High School where she was a cheerleader. She enjoyed being a homemaker, but after her children were in Jr. High, she entered the workforce working in retail at Black’s Department Store, Younkers, K-mart, Cooks and Dillards. She was very active in Ascension Lutheran Church, being involved in the church choir and Bible studies. She would travel to different churches throughout the state singing for weddings and services. Her love of singing continued until she transitioned to Ravenwood.

Helen loved being with people, whether they were her family, friends at church, friends at weekly card clubs or her many friends she made while she and her husband wintered in Cape Canaveral, Florida, for 45 years. She will always be remembered for her endearing smile and being “Dressed to the Nines”.

Survivors include: her family: Gregory Green, Steven Green, and Kimberly Green, all of Waterloo; her granddaughter, Sarah and Josh Winberg of Cedar Falls; and three great-grandchildren, Mason, Addison and Kierra Winberg; a brother, Robert (Bobbie) Ruffirdge of Texas; and a sister, Sharon Lorenzen of Webster City.

Preceded in death by: her husband; and two brothers, Earl Jr. and Donavon Ruffridge.

Services will be 1:30 Thursday, Nov. 18 at Ascension Lutheran Church with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Public visitation will be for one hour before the service on Thursday. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials: may be directed to the church.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com