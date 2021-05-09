February 2, 1926-May 6, 2021

WATERLOO-Helen Gertrude (Thorson) Barth, 95, of Waterloo, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, May 6, 2021, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.

Helen was born on February 2, 1926, in Decorah, Iowa, the daughter of Esther Henrieta Rotvold and Levi Arnold Thorson. Helen attended school in Decorah graduating from the Decorah High School in 1944. On April 12, 1946, Helen was united in marriage to Harold Ervin Barth in LaCrosse, Wisconsin. The couple made their home in Waterloo, where Harold and Helen raised their family. Helen also worked as a custom printer in the photo lab at American Professional Color and as a greeter at Hy-Vee. Harold died on December 9, 2014, and Helen continued to live in her home in Waterloo.

Helen was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Waverly. She enjoyed spending time outdoors and loved all flowers. She loved her Sheba Inu dog named Knut, and spending time with her family, especially her grand and great-grand children.