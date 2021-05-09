February 2, 1926-May 6, 2021
WATERLOO-Helen Gertrude (Thorson) Barth, 95, of Waterloo, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, May 6, 2021, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.
Helen was born on February 2, 1926, in Decorah, Iowa, the daughter of Esther Henrieta Rotvold and Levi Arnold Thorson. Helen attended school in Decorah graduating from the Decorah High School in 1944. On April 12, 1946, Helen was united in marriage to Harold Ervin Barth in LaCrosse, Wisconsin. The couple made their home in Waterloo, where Harold and Helen raised their family. Helen also worked as a custom printer in the photo lab at American Professional Color and as a greeter at Hy-Vee. Harold died on December 9, 2014, and Helen continued to live in her home in Waterloo.
Helen was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Waverly. She enjoyed spending time outdoors and loved all flowers. She loved her Sheba Inu dog named Knut, and spending time with her family, especially her grand and great-grand children.
Helen is survived one daughter, Debra (Richard) Schroeder of Waverly, Iowa; seven grandchildren, Don Dettbarn, Michael Barth, David Barth, Laura Hoodjer, Brian Barth, Jamie Schroeder and Kelli Kai; nine great grandchildren, Jared and Tyler Hoodjer, Rachel and Milo Barth, Maya Schroeder and Theo Thompson, Reid Dettbarn, Kolby and Romy Kai; and many nieces and nephews. Helen was preceded in death by her parents, Esther and Levi; three sons, Donald Barth, James Barth and Gary Barth; daughter-in-law, Julie Barth; sisters, Geraldine Iseli Duvel and Lois Cumalander; two brothers, Richard Thorson and Ronald Thorson; one-half brother, John Peterson.
According to her wishes, Helen’s body has been cremated. Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at the Good Shepherd Chapel at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly with Pastor Mike Blair officiating. Friends may greet the family beginning at 10:30 a.m. Burial of her cremains will be held in the Hesper Lutheran Cemetery, Hesper, Iowa at a later date. Memorials may be directed to Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community Chaplaincy Fund, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and School or Cedar Valley Hospice. Online condolences for Helen may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is in charge of arrangements. 319-352-1187
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.