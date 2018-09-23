WATERLOO – Helen G. Lippold, 99, of Waterloo died at home Monday, Sept. 17.
She was born June 23, 1919, in Green Bay, Wis., daughter of Carl Gerhardt Ericksen and Mabel Sophia Gottschalk. She married Donald L. Lippold on July 8, 1950, in Green Bay. He died May 30, 1994.
She attended Lawrence College, the University of Wisconsin and the Philadelphia School of Occupational Therapy. She served in the Army Reserves as a first lieutenant with the Women’s Medical Specialist Corps and was an occupational therapist at St. Francis Hospital in Waterloo from 1969 until her retirement in 1979.
She was a member of the Sons of Norway and First Congregational Church.
Survived by: two daughters, Kathryn (Dan) Smith of Australia, and Cynthia (Michael) Lippold-Owen of Iowa City; a son, Erik Lippold of Riverside; 10 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; special friends, Michele and Steve Lathrop; and her dog, Boise.
Preceded in death by: a son, Thomas William Lippold.
A family directed Celebration of Life: will be 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, at 140 Faber Road, Waterloo. Richardson Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to IPTV or Best Friends Animal Society.
Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.