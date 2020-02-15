Helen Fencl

(1930-2020)
PROTIVIN — Helen Marietta Fencl, 89, of Protivin, died Wednesday, Feb. 12, at Country Winds Manor, Patty Elwood Center in Cresco.
She was born Dec. 21, 1930, daughter of George and Abbie (Voves) Kostka. She married Joseph W. Fencl on June 12, 1950. Helen graduated from Rudolphinum High School in Protivin where she played basketball. Joe and Helen established Fencl Oil & L.P. Co. Inc. in 1951, first operating the business out of their home and then securing a building on Main Street in Protivin. Helen was business secretary until her retirement in 1997.
Helen was a member of Holy Trinity Parish in Protivin and belonged to many groups and organizations over the years including the Parish Life Society and HOCA Board. She was a Legion Auxiliary member for more than 60 years.
Survivors: a daughter, Beverly (Pat Bingley) of Kimberling City, Mo.; a son, Kenneth (Gail), Protivin, and their children, Kyle (Katie), Protivin, Casey (Lindsay) of Oswego, Ill., Cody (Annie) of Decorah, and Maggie Mills (Chad) of Waterloo; a daughter, Carol Barloon (Don) of Little Turkey, and their children Ryan (Carrie) of New Hampton, Shane (Daphne) of Protivin,and Reece of Little Turkey; a friend, Tereza Pribanova of Czech Republic; and great-grandchildren, Cole, Keira, Kaylee, Parker, Brooks, Eloise, Franklin, baby Fencl, Sawyer Mills and Corbett, Nash, Bradley and baby girl Barloon.
Preceded in death by: her husband, Joe, in 1989; parents; her in-laws, Joe Sr. and Fannie Fencl; a sister Arlene (Harold) Baethke; her sisters-in-law, Lois (Don) Fencl, and Dorothy “Dottie” (Lloyd) Novak; and nieces and nephews.
Services: 10 a.m. Wednesday at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Protivin, with in Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at the church, and will continue at the church for one hour prior to the service. Hindt-Hudek Funeral Home is assisting the family.
She enjoyed bowling, crocheting, playing cards, playing Bingo, her flower gardens, her kitties and her collection of glass baskets and Czech items. Helen was a great and generous wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt and godmother and will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her.
