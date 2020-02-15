Helen Fencl

(1930-2020)

PROTIVIN — Helen Marietta Fencl, 89, of Protivin, died Wednesday, Feb. 12, at Country Winds Manor, Patty Elwood Center in Cresco.

She was born Dec. 21, 1930, daughter of George and Abbie (Voves) Kostka. She married Joseph W. Fencl on June 12, 1950. Helen graduated from Rudolphinum High School in Protivin where she played basketball. Joe and Helen established Fencl Oil & L.P. Co. Inc. in 1951, first operating the business out of their home and then securing a building on Main Street in Protivin. Helen was business secretary until her retirement in 1997.

Helen was a member of Holy Trinity Parish in Protivin and belonged to many groups and organizations over the years including the Parish Life Society and HOCA Board. She was a Legion Auxiliary member for more than 60 years.