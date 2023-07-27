INDEPENDENCE- Helen Fern Martz was born November 1, 1930, to William and Fern Martz in Vinton, Iowa. Helen married Harold W. Purdy on June 22, 1949, in Colorado Springs, Colorado. In 1961, they made a home and raised their family in Brandon, Iowa. She was an active member of the Brandon United Methodist Church, BASH, Garden Club, Women's Club, VFW Auxiliary, and the Red Hat Society. Helen worked at Vinton Produce and worked providing samples at various grocery stores. She and Harold owned Purdy's Antiques in Independence from 1984-1993.

Helen loved gatherings with family and friends. She enjoyed hosting family and baking large meals for them. Her Brandon Days party was always popular with friends and family and she was the Grand Marshall of the Brandon Days parade in 2019. Helen also loved playing cards and belonged to several card clubs with friends.

Survivors include two daughters Dianna Bass of New Hartford, Iowa, and Deb (Curt) Martin of Independence, Iowa; a son Roger (Rose) Purdy of Tyler, Texas; eight grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and a brother Larry (Janet) Martz of Muscatine.

Helen is preceded in death by her parents; two sisters; three brothers; a son-in-law and a granddaughter.

A Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, July 28, 2023, at the United Methodist Church in Brandon, IA. Burial Will be held at Brandon Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 PM until 8 PM on Thursday at the Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home & Crematory in Independence, IA.

Memorials may be directed to Camp Courageous.

To leave an online condolence please go to www.reifffamilycenter.com under obituaries.