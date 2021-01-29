Fayette-Helen Elizabeth (Lockwood) Scheidel passed away peacefully on January 27, 2021, at the age of 96 in the company of her five children. Helen will always be remembered for the love she had for her family, her singing and dancing and as a dedicated teacher. Helen enjoyed the incredible career doing what she loved: teaching children to read. She taught kindergarten, first grade and special education during her 35-year career in the Fayette and Albany school systems. Helen also had a passion for sharing her faith and volunteered extensively at the St. Francis of Assisi Church as Sacratist, religious education teacher and Eucharistic minister, as well as, at Maple Crest Nursing Home and Assisted Living. She was also an active member of Delta Kappa Gamma, Phi Delta Kappa, Church Women United, American Assn of University Women, Catholic Daughters, Treasurer of Fayette Family Food Co-op, member of City of Fayette Public Utilities Board and the Retired Teachers Association, in addition to, being an accomplished seamstress who used her gift to make her family’s clothing, quilts and blankets. Helen was born on September 27, 1924 in Valentine, Nebraska and moved to Fayette, Iowa in 1936 and remained in the area as a resident for the rest of her life.