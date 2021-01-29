September 27, 1924-January 27, 2021
Fayette-Helen Elizabeth (Lockwood) Scheidel passed away peacefully on January 27, 2021, at the age of 96 in the company of her five children. Helen will always be remembered for the love she had for her family, her singing and dancing and as a dedicated teacher. Helen enjoyed the incredible career doing what she loved: teaching children to read. She taught kindergarten, first grade and special education during her 35-year career in the Fayette and Albany school systems. Helen also had a passion for sharing her faith and volunteered extensively at the St. Francis of Assisi Church as Sacratist, religious education teacher and Eucharistic minister, as well as, at Maple Crest Nursing Home and Assisted Living. She was also an active member of Delta Kappa Gamma, Phi Delta Kappa, Church Women United, American Assn of University Women, Catholic Daughters, Treasurer of Fayette Family Food Co-op, member of City of Fayette Public Utilities Board and the Retired Teachers Association, in addition to, being an accomplished seamstress who used her gift to make her family’s clothing, quilts and blankets. Helen was born on September 27, 1924 in Valentine, Nebraska and moved to Fayette, Iowa in 1936 and remained in the area as a resident for the rest of her life.
Helen graduated from Upper Iowa University with a BA and went on to secure a Master’s degree in both Remedial and Developmental Reading from the University of Northern Iowa.
Preceded in death by her parents, Lewis Reece and Ann Elizabeth (Hill) Lockwood, her husband Richard Scheidel, brother Harold Lockwood and sister Mary Ann (Lockwood) Roach. Survived by her five children, Janet Timmerman (James), Patricia Smith (Joseph), Richard Scheidel (Georgine), Sherryl Cannon (Bruce) and Marilyn Miller (Stephen), 10 grandchildren, Mark Timmerman, Tara Smith, Brent Smith, Trevor Smith, Gretchen Scheidel, Tony Scheidel, Cory Cannon, Kristin Maus, Andrea Cannon and Cody Miller and 20 great-grandchildren. Also survived by her siblings Frances Popenhagen and Robert Lockwood.
Helen’s philosophy was “Do ordinary things extraordinarily well!”
Her family would like to thank the caregivers and staff at Maple Crest Living Facility for their care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Maple Crest Living Facility’s Activities Fund in Fayette, Iowa 52142 or the St. Croix Hospice, 101 Elkader Street, Strawberry Point, Iowa 52076.
Catholic Mass will be at 10:00am on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at the St. Francis of Assisi Church in Fayette, Iowa. There will also be a 9:00am Visitation and 9:30am Rosary. The service will be live-streamed via the Becker-Milnes & Rettig Facebook.
Becker, Milnes & Rettig Funeral Home, Sumner, Iowa. 563-578-3451.
