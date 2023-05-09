Helen Elaine Ramsey was born on January 7, 1941, in Decorah, the daughter of Charley and Esther (Landmeyer) Engen. Helen grew up in Decorah and Graduated from Decorah High School. On September 14, 1963, she was united in marriage to Darrell Ramsey. Helen was an in-home childcare provider and also worked in the dietary department at Friendship Village for over 20 years. Helen died at the age of 82 on May 6, 2023, at the Cedar Falls Healthcare Center. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a son, Jerry and his wife, Shelly; 4 brothers, Hank, Chuck, Lee, and Rich Engen; a sister, Betty Haltmeyer; and a brother-in-law, Gene Haltmeyer. Helen is survived by a son, Steve (Kim) Ramsey of Waterloo; 4 grandchildren, Mike (Brandi) Hogencamp of Washburn, Tyler Hogencamp of Waterloo, Nick Ramsey of Waterloo, and Bret Ramsey of Waterloo; a great granddaughter, Paisley Hogencamp; and 2 sisters-in-law, Nancy Engen of Cedar Rapids and Marlene Engen of Cedar Falls. The funeral will be on Friday, May 12, 2023, at 9:00 AM, at Parrott and Wood Chapel of Memories in Waterloo. The visitation will be on Thursday, May 11, 2023, from 4:00 to 6:00 PM, at Parrott and Wood Chapel of Memories. The burial will be in Phelps Cemetery, in Decorah on Friday, May 12, 2023, at noon.