Helen E. Rapp

(1923-2018)
CEDAR FALLS — Helen Edna Rapp, 95, of Cedar Falls, died Sunday, Nov. 4, at Western Home Communities-Deery Suites.
She was born Oct. 11, 1923, in rural Westgate, daughter of George and Ella (Greening) Schortau. She married Otto Rapp Jr. on Dec. 3, 1950, in Sumner. He preceded her in death.
She graduated from high school in Sumner in 1941. After her graduation, Helen worked as a domestic servant until 1943 when she moved to Waterloo. She then began working at Chamberlain’s. She was an active member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, serving in both DORCAS and Glowing Embers. She also was a member of the Chamberlain Retirees.
Survived by: three sons, Russel Rapp and Duane Rapp, both of Cedar Falls, and Kyle (Jackie) Rapp of Hampshire, Ill.; two sisters, Alyce Pink of Phoenix, and Edella Hohmann of Wheaton, Ill.; three grandchildren, Christopher (Abbi) Rapp and Amanda Babitsch, both of Pingree Grove, Ill., and Eric (Annette) Rapp of Elgen, Ill.; and six great-granddaughters and two great grandsons.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; and five sisters, Iva Lawless, Mildred Wilson, Dorothy Sommers, Eleanor Gehrke and one infant at birth.
Services: 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 9, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Cedar Falls, with burial in Garden of Memories. Visitation will be from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 8, at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, Waterloo, and for one hour before services at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the Immanuel Lutheran Church Building Fund.
Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com.
Helen loved baking and was known for her pies and Christmas cookies. She also enjoyed sewing, mending and growing produce. Once Otto retired, the couple spent much of their time traveling, including taking 10 cruises to many exotic places.
