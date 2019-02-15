(1922-2019)
CEDAR FALLS — Margaret Helen Dieter, 96, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Vail, died Friday, Feb. 11, at the Western Home Deery Suites in Cedar Falls.
She was born Dec. 23, 1922, on the farm in Hayes Township, Crawford County, near Vail, to John Patrick and Margaret (Houlihan) Lally. She married Robert H. Dieter on March 8, 1943.
She graduated from St Ann’s Academy in Vail in 1940. She then graduated from the Commercial Extension School in Omaha in business and shorthand writing and was employed at the Crawford County Bank in Denison. In addition to farming and being a homemaker, she worked at the Crawford County Conservation Office as a stenographer and the Vail Observer as editor. She was a lifelong member of St. Ann Parish in Vail with service on circle, rosary and liturgy committees.
Survived by: six children, Patricia (John) Reidell of Glenmoore, Pa., Joan Fraser of Placerville, Calif., Robert (Mary Beth) of Cedar Falls, Gregory (Peggy) of Ames, Thomas of Sarasota, Fla., and Brian (Mari) of Iola, Texas; 30 grandchildren; 45 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews and their families.
Preceded in death by: her husband; her parents; all of her siblings; two grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, at St. Ann Church, Vail, with burial in church cemetery. Visitation will from 4 to 7 p.m. today, Feb. 15, at Pauley Pfannebecker Funeral Home, Denison, with a 4:30 p.m. rosary and 7 p.m. prayer service followed by Irish wake at Majestic Hills, Denison.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to the Western Home Foundation in Cedar Falls.
