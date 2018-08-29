CEDAR FALLS — Helen J. Danner, 98, of Cedar Falls, died Sunday, Aug. 2, at NorthCrest Speciality Care, Waterloo.
She was born Sept. 21, 1919, in Aplington, daughter of Jacob and Anna (Molendorph) Rindels. She married Carl Danner in 1939, and he preceded her in death in 2006.
She was a housekeeper for UNI for many years, retiring in 1980.
Survived by: a daughter, Karla (Larry) Parsley of Waterloo; a son-in-law, Wayne Edgerly of Minnesota; a daughter-in-law, Carolyn Danner of Cedar Falls; 11 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren and 23 great-great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; a daughter, Betty Edgerly; a son, Jerry Danner; five brothers, Harold, Calvin, Lavern, Dwayne and Gene; two sisters, Irene Juhl and Vivian Hawley; a granddaughter, Kimberly Mundfrom; and two grandsons, Tim Anderson and Zach Green Street.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 31, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, with burial in Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens, both in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be for an hour before services.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
