February, 11, 1951—February 19, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Helen D. Mease, 70, of Cedar Falls, died Friday, February 19, 2021 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

She was born February, 11, 1951, in Cedar Falls, Iowa, the daughter of Leonard C. and Barbara Darnell Juhl. She married Jim Mease at Nazareth Lutheran Church and later divorced. Helen graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1969 and attended Hawkeye Tech for two years. She was employed as an administrative assistant at VGM.

Helen is survived by her daughter, Jennifer (Jim) McDivitt of Aplington; son, Jared (Andrea) Mease of West Des Moines; granddaughter, Kaylie Sharar; three step grandchildren, Brian, Brandon, and Riley McDivitt; two great grandchildren, Abel and Amelia McDivitt; and sister-in-law, Linda (Dick) Stampe of Cedar Falls. She was preceded in death by her parents; step mother, Jean Wilson Juhl; and brother, Francis Juhl.

Services 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at Nazareth Lutheran Church Larsen Chapel, with interment in the Greenwood Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Richardson Funeral Service and also one hour prior to the services at the church. Memorial contributions may be directed to the church or the Cedar Bend Humane Society. Online condolences may be left at: www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.