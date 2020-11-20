 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Helen Callahan
0 entries

Helen Callahan

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

January 23, 1925-November 13, 2020

Helen Callahan (formerly of Elk Run Heights) passed away November 13 at her daughter’s home in Knoxville, TN. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert and her son James.

She is survived by a son Edward of Raymond, IA and daughters Margret Collins of Knoxville, TN and Roberta Bulger of Ocala, FL.

Also survived by 7 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News