January 23, 1925-November 13, 2020
Helen Callahan (formerly of Elk Run Heights) passed away November 13 at her daughter’s home in Knoxville, TN. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert and her son James.
She is survived by a son Edward of Raymond, IA and daughters Margret Collins of Knoxville, TN and Roberta Bulger of Ocala, FL.
Also survived by 7 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.