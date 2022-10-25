March 27, 1942-October 23, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Helen C. Cook, 80 of Cedar Falls, formerly of Waterloo, died on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at Bickford Cottages, Cedar Falls. She was born March 27, 1942, in Rochester, MN, daughter of Arthur N. and Edith Winifred Roddis Caines. Helen graduated from West High School in 1960 and University of Northern Iowa with a bachelor’s in education in 1965.

She married Gilbert J. Cook Jr. on April 28, 1962, in Waterloo. He died December 10, 1982. Helen worked in the Waterloo Community Schools for over 30 years in Krieg Elementary, Kittrell Elementary, West Middle and Bunger Middle Schools, retiring in 2000. She was a member of the Westminster Presbyterian Church, Waterloo.

Helen is survived by her son, Brian (Michelle) Cook of Cedar Falls; two grandsons, Marshall and Beau Cook; daughter, Lori (Julie) Cook-Johnson of Austin, TX; two sisters, Judy Morris and Susan (John Reams) Cusmano, both of Waterloo; several nieces and nephews; and longtime companion, James Smith of Waterloo.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert; infant son, Steven Lee Cook; and a brother, Kenneth Caines.

Funeral Services are 10:30 AM, Thursday, October 27, at Westminster Presbyterian Church with burial in Memorial Park Cemetery, both in Waterloo. Visitation will be for one hour before services at the church.

Memorials may be directed to the family. Condolences may be left at www.lockefuneralservices.com.

Locke on 4th is in charge of arrangements.