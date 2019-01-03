Helen Bartling

Try 1 month for 99¢
(1926-2018)

WATERLOO — Helen Marie Bartling, 92, of Waukon, formerly of West Des Moines and Waterloo, died Monday, Dec. 31, at Good Samaritan Society Nursing Home, Waukon.

She was born Jan. 18, 1926, in Waterloo, daughter of Clarence and Edith (Plautz) Warneka. She married Burton Louis Bartling on April 23, 1948, in Waterloo. He died Nov. 6, 1971.

Helen graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1944 and attended Northwestern College in Minneapolis. She was the bookkeeper at Associated Home Improvement for many years, owned and operated by their family until Burton’s death in 1971. She also served as a hostess at Freeman’s Cafe for 10 years and taught piano lessons for more than 30 years.

She was a former member of Hagerman Baptist Church in Waterloo. She taught piano to many students to age 88 and had been at Walnut Street Baptist Church under the direction of Robert T. Ketchum.

Survived by: three daughters, Wilma (Mike) Griffin of Ankeny, Joan (Dave) Wasson of West Chicago, Ill., and Peggy (Mel) Walker of Clarks Summit, Pa.; three sons, Alan Bartling of Sandpoint, Idaho, Tom (Julie) Bartling of Waterville and Jeff (Doreen) Bartling of Sarasota, Fla.; 18 grandchildren, Tammy, Heidi, Renee, Keri, Ryan, Jon, Kristi, Todd, Travis, Eric, Jason, Katie, John, David, Jenny, Danielle, Nate and Mandi; 24 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; a brother, Robert Warneka; three sisters, Dorothy Nielsen, Edith Whitmer and Sylvia Osgood; and a sister-in-law, Irene Barron.

Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 5, at Hagerman Baptist Church, Waterloo, with burial in Waterloo Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 4, at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel, Waterloo, and an hour before services Saturday at the church.

Condolences may be expressed at www.KearnsFuneral Service.com.

Her whole life was dedicated to her Savior and her family. Widowed at age 45, Helen was a wonderful example to her children of trust and faithfulness to her Savior. She continued to trust him and serve him all of her days.

