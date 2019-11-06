(1924-2019)
DENVER --- Helen Tena (Flugge) Bartels, 95, of Denver, died Monday, Nov. 4, at Denver Sunset Home, Denver.
She was born June 3, 1924, in Elma, daughter of Elmer and Elsie (Lubbert) Flugge. She attended school in Elma and Riceville and later earned her G.E.D. On June 8, 1944, she married Victor John Bartels at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Elma. The couple made their home in the Cedar Falls area, moving to Denver, in 1950. Victor died Oct. 27, 1995.
Helen was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church, Denver.
Survivors: a daughter, Judy (Richard) Buss of Denver; a son, Jerry (Susan) Bartels of Buckeye, Ariz.; six grandchildren, Scott (Julie) Buss of Denver, Jeff (Katie) Buss of Cottage Grove, Minn., Dawn (Jim) Parker of Palm Springs, Calif., Diane Bartels of Buckeye, Ariz., Denise Bailey of Peoria, Ariz., and Cheray Bartels of Buckeye, Ariz.; 10 great-grandchildren; 12 great-great-grandchildren; two brothers, Ralph of Traer and Roy (Sharon) of Chickasha, Okla.; three sisters, Inez Bode of Rochester, Rosanna (Vern) LaBarge of Nashua, and Clara Freebury of Waverly; two sisters-in-law, Beverly Flugge of Elma and Florence Flugge of St. Ansgar; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband, Victor; a son, Ronald in infancy; five brothers, Lloyd, Floyd, Alden, Donald and Melvin; four sisters, Leona Reetz, Alvina Jordan, and Malinda and Delphine in infancy; and several nieces and nephews.
Services: 11 a.m. today, Nov. 7, 2019, at St. Peter Lutheran Church, Denver with burial in St. Peter Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation is 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the church. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver is assisting the family, (319) 984-5379.
Memorials: to the family.
Online condolences at www.kaisercorson.com.
She baked goodies to sell and did child care out of the home and in home. She loved to dance; she and Victor did a mean Polka.
