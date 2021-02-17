January 7, 1932-February 11, 2021

Helen Ann Bakker, age 89, of Aplington, Iowa, was born the daughter of Arthur and Mary (Ney) Davis on January 7, 1932, near Swan, Iowa, the youngest of seven children. She attended elementary schools in Oskaloosa, Iowa, part of her eighth grade year in Beverly Hills, California, and high school in Aplington, Iowa, graduating in 1950.

On September 6, 1953, Helen was united in marriage with Herman Bakker at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. The couple made their home and lived their entire married life in Aplington and moved to a new home in 2014. Helen worked her teenage years as a telephone operator at the Aplington Exchange and early married life as a nurse’s aide at Maple Manor Nursing Home, but mostly she was a housewife and homemaker.

Helen entered Maple Manor Village in Aplington in November 2014 and resided there until she entered Unity Point—Allen Hospital, Waterloo on February 8, 2021.