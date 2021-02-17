January 7, 1932-February 11, 2021
Helen Ann Bakker, age 89, of Aplington, Iowa, was born the daughter of Arthur and Mary (Ney) Davis on January 7, 1932, near Swan, Iowa, the youngest of seven children. She attended elementary schools in Oskaloosa, Iowa, part of her eighth grade year in Beverly Hills, California, and high school in Aplington, Iowa, graduating in 1950.
On September 6, 1953, Helen was united in marriage with Herman Bakker at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. The couple made their home and lived their entire married life in Aplington and moved to a new home in 2014. Helen worked her teenage years as a telephone operator at the Aplington Exchange and early married life as a nurse’s aide at Maple Manor Nursing Home, but mostly she was a housewife and homemaker.
Helen entered Maple Manor Village in Aplington in November 2014 and resided there until she entered Unity Point—Allen Hospital, Waterloo on February 8, 2021.
Helen was a former member of the Aplington Baptist Church, the Ackley Christian Reformed Church, and the Aplington First Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed reading (especially about the Amish), studying her Bible, embroidery, baking, gardening, feeding and watching her beloved songbirds, going out breakfast with friends and family, and taking long walks and car rides with her devoted husband and her son David’s dogs. Her pride and joy were her four children, two granddaughters, and four great-grandchildren, whose phone calls, cards, and visits meant the world to her, especially after her entrance into Maple Manor. Since March 3, 2020, those visits were limited to outside her window due to COVID restrictions.
Helen passed away Thursday, February 11, 2021, under hospice care at Unity Point Health—Allen Hospital in Waterloo, Iowa surrounded by her four children. She was preceded in death by her husband Herman on February 2, 2015; her parents; two brothers, Richard and George Davis; four sisters, Bernice Davis, Emma Davis, Doris Davis and Martha Wissink; one brother-in-law, Lloyd Wissink; one sister-in-law, Cleta Davis; and one daughter-in-law, Lynne (Reeve) Bakker.
Helen is survived by three sons, Steven Bakker of Cedar Falls, Randall Bakker of Des Moines, and David Bakker of Aplington; one daughter, Kathleen (Doug) Johnson of Aplington; two granddaughters, Sabrina (Taner) Mai of Dike, and Tabitha Johnson of Dike; four great-grandchildren, Ty’Rique and Tareya Johnson of Dike and Kendyl and Weston Mai of Dike; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, February 20, 2021, at Redman Funeral & Cremation Services—Aplington Chapel, with burial at Pleasant View Cemetery both Aplington, Iowa
Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m.—2:00 p.m. Saturday, at the Redman Funeral & Cremation Services—Aplington Chapel, (319)346-1534
Memorials may be directed to the family, c/o Steven Bakker, PO Box 98, Aplington, IA 50604
Redman-Schwartz Funeral Chapel in Aplington is in charge of arrangements.
