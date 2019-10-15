(1946-2019)
WATERLOO — Heinz “Hank” J. Kugler, 73, of Waterloo, died Sunday, Oct. 13.
He was born June 20, 1946, in Grieskirchen, Austria, son of Oskar and Irene Reither Kugler. He and his family immigrated to the United States through Ellis Island in 1952. He married Peg Wilson in 1973 and they were later divorced.
Heinz graduated with a business degree from the University of Northern Iowa. He was employed with Gilmore & Doyle Engineering and Brice, Patrides-Donahue Engineering. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War aboard the USS America.
Survived by: a son, Jason (Megan) Kugler of Janesville; a daughter, Kari Harden of Jesup; a brother, Werner (Debra) Kugler of Ocala, Fla.; a sister, Erika (Bob) Spitz of Osage; and grandchildren, Austin, Dylan, Jocelyn and Allison Kugler and Ella and Ava Maker and Jake Harden.
Preceded in death by: his parents; stepmother Hilda Kugler; two brothers, Oskar and Uwe Kugler; and an infant sister, Karin Kugler.
Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Heinz was an avid Iowa Hawkeyes fan and wore his Hawkeye gear wherever he went. He made lots of friends throughout his life and was known for his good stories. He will be missed by many!
