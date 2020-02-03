(1931-2020)

NEW HAMPTON -- Heinz G. Engel, 88, of New Hampton, died Friday, Jan. 31, at the New Hampton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

He was born May 20, 1931, to Hans and Ella (Hayungs) Engel in Flensburg, Germany. On Nov. 14, 1954, he married Shirley Sonius at St. John Lutheran Church in Woden.

Heinz finished trade school as a cabinet maker in 1948 and in 1950 came to the United States, living with his grandparents on a farm near Bassett. He worked for Charles City Manufacturing, for Stolz Construction Co. in New Hampton and in 1964 became a partner in the company which he ran until his retirement in May 1993.

Heinz was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, a charter member of the New Hampton Jaycees, a member of the New Hampton Fire Department and the Masons and the Shriners.