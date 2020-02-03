(1931-2020)
NEW HAMPTON -- Heinz G. Engel, 88, of New Hampton, died Friday, Jan. 31, at the New Hampton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
He was born May 20, 1931, to Hans and Ella (Hayungs) Engel in Flensburg, Germany. On Nov. 14, 1954, he married Shirley Sonius at St. John Lutheran Church in Woden.
Heinz finished trade school as a cabinet maker in 1948 and in 1950 came to the United States, living with his grandparents on a farm near Bassett. He worked for Charles City Manufacturing, for Stolz Construction Co. in New Hampton and in 1964 became a partner in the company which he ran until his retirement in May 1993.
You have free articles remaining.
Heinz was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, a charter member of the New Hampton Jaycees, a member of the New Hampton Fire Department and the Masons and the Shriners.
Survived by: his wife; three children, Laura (Mark) Zipse of Clear Lake, Wayne Engel of Eden Prairie, Minn., and David (Renae) Engel of St. Paul, Minn.; nine grandchildren, Michelle (Richard) Marks, Chad (Kaylee) Engel, Gretchen (Brian) Fisher, Edward (Amanda) Zipse, Brian (Janelle) Zipse, Kerbie (Aaron) Dahlen, Kacey (Justin) Gansen, Kirsten (Mike Pilarczyk) Engel and Kei (Rachel) Engel; 15 great-grandchildren; a sister, Karin Naeve of Rostrup, Germany; a brother, Klaus (Annaliese) Engel of Jever, Germany; and two brother-in-laws, John (Judy) Sonius of Britt and Richard (Linda) Sonius of Osceola.
Preceded in death by: his parents; a brother-in-law, Peter Naeve of Rostrup, Germany; and a sister-in-law, Gloria Haugen of Klemme.
Memorial service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Trinity Lutheran Church in New Hampton. Friends may greet the family at the church two hours prior to the service.
Heinz enjoyed playing golf, traveling, reading, riding his bike, walking and wood working.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.