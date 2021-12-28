December 6, 1978-December 22, 2021

WATERLOO-Heather Sue Durnin Quail, 43, of Waterloo, died December 22 at Allen Memorial Hospital, after a lengthy battle with cancer.

She was born December 6, 1978, daughter of Duane Grandon and Tammy Durnin. Heather was united in marriage to Robert (Rob) Quail Jr in 2004.

Heather enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She enjoyed nature, especially watching the eagles.

Survived by: Her husband, Three sons, Dalton (Ashland) Snyder, Joseph and Jack Quail; one daughter, Melissa Hoen. One granddaughter, Arora Snyder; her mother Tammy Durnin; one brother, Josh (Brittani) Dubuc; Three sisters, Heidi Grandon, Amanda (Matt) Durnin, and Amber Morris. Step father; Phillip Dubuc, and many nieces and nephews.

Proceeded in death by: Her father, grandparents, and an uncle, Mike Dietz.

Services will be held at Linden United Methodist Church (301 Butler Ave in Waterloo) on December 29 at 1 with Pastor Sharon Dix officiating with a fellowship following the service. Masks are required.