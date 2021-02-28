Heather Lee Crandall passed away unexpectedly February 20th, 2021 at the age of 31.

Heather is predeceased by her maternal grandparents, Pete and Joanne Rutter.

She is survived by her mother, Lori (Larry) Garbes of Dunkerton, her father, Dwayne Crandall of Cedar Falls, her paternal grandparents Leonard and Rose Crandall of Austin, MN, and her brother, Kody (Cheyenne) Crandall of Dunkerton.