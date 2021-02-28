August 13, 1989-February 20, 2021
Heather Lee Crandall passed away unexpectedly February 20th, 2021 at the age of 31.
Heather is predeceased by her maternal grandparents, Pete and Joanne Rutter.
She is survived by her mother, Lori (Larry) Garbes of Dunkerton, her father, Dwayne Crandall of Cedar Falls, her paternal grandparents Leonard and Rose Crandall of Austin, MN, and her brother, Kody (Cheyenne) Crandall of Dunkerton.
The family is having a private memorial.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.