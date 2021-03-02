Heather H. Marvets

May 26, 1983-February 20, 2021

TRIPOLI-Heather Jean Marvets, 37, of Los Angeles, California and formerly of Tripoli, died tragically Saturday, February 20, 2021, in Los Angeles as a result of a homicide.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, May 22, 2021, from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM at Chapin Park in Tripoli. Memorials may be made to the family for later designation. Rettig Funeral Home in Tripoli is assisting Heather’s family.

Heather Jean, daughter of Roxanne Miller and Ed Marvets was born May 26, 1983, at St. Francis Hospital in Waterloo. She was baptized and confirmed at Grace Lutheran Church in Tripoli. Heather received her education in the Tripoli Schools and graduated from Tripoli High School in 2001. Heather married Bill Toenjes and to this union a son was born, Tacoma. The couple later divorced. She lived in Oelwein for several years prior to traveling to the Northeast, Southeast, and then settling in the Los Angeles area. Heather married Tom Kauffman. The couple would later divorce. Heather enjoyed collecting dolls, fishing, and horseback riding.