November 22, 1973-July 7, 2022

WAVERLY-Heath (Rebel Rodomez) Moore, age 48, of Waverly, Iowa, died Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Cedar Valley Hospice Home, Waterloo, Iowa.

Heath was born on November 22, 1973, in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of Annie Moore. He was raised in Waterloo graduating from Waterloo West High School in 1992. Heath was united in marriage to Heather Huffman.

Heath’s greatest enjoyment in life was time spent with his friends and family, especially his children; Camry and Trinidee who he loved more than anything in this world. He was as a mentor working in youth services and coached youth basketball and baseball. His greatest joy was teaching, coaching and supporting his son and daughter while cheering on WSR sports. He was a musician, known as Rebel Rodomez, signed a deal with Sony Records. He wrote and produced numerous records, earned a five-star review on iTunes, was nominated in 2020 for Album of the Year and Artist of the year by Golden Age Hip-Hop and Raw Side Hip-Hop.

Heath’s memory is honored by his wife, Heather Huffman of Waverly; son, Camry Moore of Waverly; daughter, Trinidee Moore of Waverly; a sister, Rosa Wilder of Waterloo; and three brothers, Percy Moore of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Darryl (Debra) Moore of Bondurant, Iowa, and William (Lisa) Moore of Harbor City, California. Preceded in death by his mother Annie Moore and two sisters, Annetta Boyd and Catherine Anderson.

Heath has been cremated and visitation will be held on July 22 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 23, Union Missionary Baptist Church, Waterloo. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Heath’s family. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. 319-352-1187