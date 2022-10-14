Hazel Renner

Hazel was born July 24, 1939 in Rudy, Arkansas to the late Jasper and Alpha (Richards) Wood. Following her graduation from high school, Hazel moved from the family farm to begin working in the big city of Waterloo. She met and married Robert Renner; they worked on their farm together. The couple was blessed with two sons: Greg and Mark. Sadly Robert passed away 1977. Hazel then met Jack Albright and they entered into common law Marriage where they later had twin daughters Jodie and Joanie. Jack then passed away in 1994 after many years with Hazel. Over the years she worked in many place but lastly she retired from Nestle Beverage Company in 2001.