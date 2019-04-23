(1926-2019)
WATERLOO — Hazel P. Kacher, 92, of Waterloo, died Sunday, April 21, at Ravenwood Specialty Care in Waterloo.
She was born June 25, 1926, in rural Chickasaw County, daughter of Victor and Anna Petersen Vorwald. She married Marcellin “Marce” L. Kacher on Nov. 20, 1944, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in New Hampton. He died Aug. 14, 2014.
Hazel worked as a homemaker until moving to Waterloo and becoming employed with Powers Manufacturing Co. as an inspector. She stayed there for 29 years, retiring in 1988.
Survived by: her son, Jim (Diana) Kacher of Waterloo; her daughter, Marilyn (George) Beenken of Gilbertville; five grandchildren, Derrick (Kari) Kacher, Dawn Hagen, Laura Kacher, Mike Beenken and Chuck (Amy) Kacher; two stepgranddaughters, Linda and Valerie; eight great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; and six siblings, Elanor Grimm, Valora Vorwald, Jean Tank, Carol Drewelow, Edna Koleno and Donny Vorwald.
Preceded in death by: her husband; four brothers, Kenneth, Harold, Merle and Gerald; and two sisters, Shirley and Mary Ellen.
Services: 11 a.m. Friday, April 26, at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery, both in Waterloo. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, where there will be a 4 p.m. rosary. Visitation will continue for an hour before services at the church on Friday.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Hazel and Marce enjoyed 70 years of marriage together. In their retirement they enjoyed camping, fishing and going to and having garage sales and spending time with their family.
