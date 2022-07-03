Hazel Marie Swanson

July 19, 1926-July 1, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Hazel Marie Swanson, age 95, of Cedar Falls, died Friday, July 1, 2022, at Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.

She was born July 19, 1926, in Cedar Falls, the daughter of Luther and Dora (Hodge) Southard. Hazel graduated from New Hartford High School in the class of 1944. On April 28, 1945, Hazel was united in marriage to Donald E Swanson in Belton, TX. This year they celebrated their 77th anniversary. Hazel was a housewife and mother to her three sons: Craig, Eldon and James. She also ran a successful catering business for many years. Hazel enjoyed cooking, baking, crafting, camping, writing letters, sending cards, and scherenschnitte (the German art of paper cutting).

Survived by: her husband, Don of Cedar Falls; her three sons: Craig (Mary) Swanson of Independence, MO, Eldon (Vicki) Swanson of Hudson, and James (Janis) Swanson of Cedar Falls; her grandchildren: Tara Swanson, Tory (Melissa) Swanson, Amber (Dan) Megivern, Aaron (Andrea) Olson, Felicia (Andy) Baker, Stephanie (Brian) Kimball, Carrie Swanson, Lisa (Mike) Wallace, and Brooke (Ryan) Starling; fourteen great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: her siblings, Nellie Graham, Edith Drenner, Talmage Southard, and Delmar Southard.

Memorial services will be 10:30am Friday, July 8, 2022 at Richardson Funeral Service in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens, in Cedar Falls. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online guestbook is available at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.