Hazel M. Fuller

(1924-2019)
ACKLEY — Hazel Mae Fuller, 94, of Ackley, died Tuesday, Jan. 8, at Grand JiVante in Ackley.
She was born July 26, 1924, in rural Grundy County, daughter of John H. and Helen (Folkers) Becker. On Sept. 9, 1945, she married Russell L. Fuller at St. Peters-Geneva Parsonage. He preceded her in death in 1981.
She graduated from Ackley High School in 1942. Hazel was a homemaker and farm wife all her life. She also worked at the Ackley Factory (sweetcorn pack division), Ackley-Geneva Schools as a custodian, Ackley Bakery and the Ackley Foods Deli. She taught Sunday School at St. John’s UCC for 18 years, served on the church council and was a longtime member of Sunshine Circle. Hazel also served on the Oakwood Cemetery Society, Ackley Women’s Club and Birthday Club.
Survived by: two children, Rodney (Pam) Fuller and RaeJean Fuller; her grandchildren, Ryan Fuller and family, Dale VanHeiden and family and Robbyn (Fuller) Intemann and family; five great-grandchildren; a sister in-law, Phyllis Basara; and nieces, nephews and cousins.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; two sisters, Dorothy Freese and Margaret Gerdes; a brother, Delmar Becker (in early childhood); four sisters-in-law; and five brothers-in-law.
Private family services: Saturday, Jan. 19, at St. John’s United Church of Christ, Ackley, with burial in Oakwood Cemetery. Woodley Funeral Home LLC of Iowa Falls is assisting the family.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to the family.
Among her favorite activities were card games, bingo, cooking and she especially loved family gatherings.
