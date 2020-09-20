Hazel L. Leonard

(1945-2020)
Hazel Leonard, age 75, of Waterloo, IA passed away on September 15, 2020 at Cedar Falls Health Care Center. She was born March 21, 1945 to Fred and Margaret (Ahren) Hanson. Helen later married Dennis Leonard.
Hazel worked as a Sunday school teacher at the Burton Ave Baptist Church. She enjoyed quilting blankets and crafts in general. Hazel also enjoyed cooking and loved Ding Dongs.
Hazel is survived by two daughters, Lynnette and Cheryl Leonard; two brothers, Chuck and Donald Hanson; one sister, Agnes Mitchell; and Ryan and Cynthia, two children she loved and adopted as her own. Hazel was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dennis; and in-laws, William and Leona Leonard.
Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com.
